NHS dentist targets vulnerable in pilot scheme in Cornwall
A pilot scheme means only children and the most vulnerable patients will be eligible for NHS dental care at a Cornish surgery.
Carriage Works Lostwithiel Dental Surgery has more than 4,500 registered NHS patients, but only those over 80, under 18 or with specific health needs will be retained.
Others have been told to find an alternative practice or go private.
The NHS scheme aims to help those most at need of care.
'Challenging situation'
Finlay Bason, practice owner and principal dentist, said the practice was "committed to providing excellent NHS dental care".
He said: "We know that for many patients the change won't come as welcome news.
"We do hope to have their understanding that we are doing our very best in a complex and challenging situation."
The pilot contract comes into effect on 9 October.
It will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and is set to run for a minimum of two years.
Chris Reid, chief medical officer for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, said: "We have worked closely with NHS England and the practice to support this change, which will see the contract offering NHS dental services for children, vulnerable people and those in most need of urgent care.
"We are interested to see how this project makes a difference locally and if there is potential to expand this approach more widely."
NHS services at the practice will continue to be available to children under 18 and patients over 80 without complex restorations such as dental implants.
Patients with medical conditions that may affect their ability to maintain their dental health will also be eligible.
The practice will also see patients from the NHS waiting list and those who need urgent dental care referred by other healthcare providers.