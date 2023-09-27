Storm Agnes: Cornwall homes without power amid strong winds
- Published
More than 500 properties in north Cornwall have lost power as Storm Agnes swept into the south-west of England.
National Grid said 530 properties were affected in the Jacobstow area along with 50 around Westward Ho! in north Devon.
Coastguards are advising people to take weather warnings seriously as strong winds hit Devon and Cornwall.
The highest gusts have been 63mph (101km/h) on the Isles of Scilly and 49mph (79km/h) in Newquay.
Coastguards said: "Storm Agnes is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph (128km/h) to the British coastline.
"Please take weather warnings seriously and stay safe."
Flood alerts are in place on the north Cornwall coast from The Rumps to Hartland Point, excluding Bude.
Communities most at risk include Port Quin, Port Isaac, Port Gaverne, and Boscastle.
The Environment Agency said: "With yellow wind warnings and coastal flood alerts in the south west today, please stay safe and keep away from coastal paths, piers and promenades."
Met Office severe weather warnings are in force from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.
The strongest winds are likely to be around Irish Sea coastal areas with gusts of up to 75mph (120km/h).
The storm was named after a deep area of low pressure developed in the Atlantic, enhanced by some energy from ex-tropical storm Ophelia which hit the north-east coast of the US over the weekend.