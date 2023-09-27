Storm Agnes: Isles of Scilly homes without power amid strong winds
More than 130 properties on the Isles of Scilly have lost power as Storm Agnes sweeps into the south-west of England.
National Grid said 133 properties in the islands were without power along with eight in Constantine, Cornwall.
Coastguards are advising people to take weather warnings seriously as strong winds hit Devon and Cornwall.
The highest gusts have been 63mph (101km/h) on the Isles of Scilly and 49mph (79km/h) in Newquay.
National Grid said it expected properties on the Isles of Scilly to be reconnected by 17:00 BST.
Coastguards said: "Storm Agnes is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph (128km/h) to the British coastline.
"Please take weather warnings seriously and stay safe."
Flood alerts are in place on the north Cornwall coast from The Rumps to Hartland Point, excluding Bude.
Communities most at risk include Port Quin, Port Isaac, Port Gaverne, and Boscastle.
The Environment Agency said: "With yellow wind warnings and coastal flood alerts in the south west today, please stay safe and keep away from coastal paths, piers and promenades."
Met Office severe weather warnings are in force from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.
The strongest winds are likely to be around Irish Sea coastal areas with gusts of up to 75mph (120km/h).
The storm was named after a deep area of low pressure developed in the Atlantic, enhanced by some energy from ex-tropical storm Ophelia which hit the north-east coast of the US over the weekend.