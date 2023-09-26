Cornish town recruits GP after viral music video
- Published
A Cornish doctors surgery has found their new doctor, following a successful community recruitment drive.
Earlier this year, Lostwithiel Medical Practice released a music video in an attempt to replace a retiring GP.
The video was viewed more than two million times and the organisers of the advert said many of the replies were from abroad.
Dr Justin Hendriksz said he was "pleasantly surprised" at the response to their appeal.
He said: "The advert went as far as New Zealand and Alaska… but we finally have the doctor we've wanted and she's doing really well."
'A lovely place'
Dr Bethan Woodfield, originally from Lostwithiel, saw the video and successfully applied for the job.
She has since praised the togetherness of the local community after starting her new role: "It's a lovely place to work I really enjoy being here."
"The sense of community is amazing, everyone I feel goes above and beyond for patient care", she added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk