Fallen tree blocks A38 in Cornwall
A fallen tree has blocked a major route in Cornwall, a roads management organisation has said.
National Highways South-West said the A38 between the A390 near Dobwalls and the A30 near Bodmin was closed in both directions due to the tree.
A representative said the road would remain closed for some time to allow contractors to clear the debris.
They said it was "a complex operation and there's currently no estimated time for reopening".
