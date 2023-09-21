'Healing garden' opens for critical care patients in Cornwall
A garden to promote healing in patients has opened in Cornwall.
The site at the Royal Cornwall Hospital NHS Trust (RCHT) in Truro is underneath the critical care unit.
The hospital said the space was one of the first therapeutic gardens in the country with a facility for medical gases to be given to patients in a dedicated outdoor space.
The hope is that critical care patients will then be able to spend time recovering in a natural environment.
The healing garden is home to sensory plants, hospital bed spaces, and seating areas for families, carers, and staff.
It was entirely funded by charitable donations.
'A huge asset'
Kym Vigus, RCHT Critical Care Staff Nurse, said the garden would "generate incredibly positive experiences" for patients.
She said: "This critical care healing garden is a huge asset to our unit.
"For clinical teams to be able to bring patients down to the courtyard to feel the fresh air and see the sky, to smell the plants and hear birdsong, is very special.
"It will generate incredibly positive experiences for our patients as part of their individual pathways to recovery."
Explorer Robin Hanbury-Tenison OBE, who helped fundraise for the project, officially opened the garden on Thursday.
He was also involved in the ground-breaking ceremony in February.
Mr Hanbury-Tenison said: "It's been three years since we started on the journey to create this oasis of calm and tranquillity, and I hope that many critically ill patients here at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, together with their outstanding team of healthcare professionals and carers, will benefit from the healing and rehabilitation powers of the great outdoors for years to come.
"I want to thank all the RCHT staff and contractors who have been involved with the project, as well as the army of donors, supporters and volunteers whose generosity, knowledge and kindness have made it possible."
