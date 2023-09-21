Man arrested after three injured in crash in Cornwall
A man has been arrested after three people were injured in a crash in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to the A30 near Canon's Town, Hayle, at about 11:00 BST.
Officers said one of the three injured people suffered serious injuries and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, they added.
Police said two people were initially reported as being trapped in one of the two vehicles involved.
Firefighters and paramedics also attended, with road closures in place, police said.
