Cornwall Council offices up for sale in savings push
- Published
One of Cornwall Council's main offices has been put on the market in a bid to save money.
The block, with 262 parking spaces, on Dolcoath Avenue, Camborne, was approved to be sold in July.
The council said the decision was made as part of its estate transformation programme to reduce the size of its estate, costs and carbon footprint.
But some members were concerned there hadn't been any public consultation about the loss of the building.
Supporting the sell-off, Councillor David Harris said the costs to carry out required refurbishment would be too high.
"In simple terms, we would need to spend something like £6.4m to get Dolcoath into reasonable shape; a building that is on average 10% occupied and yet costs half-a-million pounds per annum to maintain," he said.
"This just does not make sense."
However the decision to sell the building angered Councillor Loveday Jenkin who claimed at a full council meeting that there hadn't been any consideration of the community's views on its loss.
"It seems to be going ahead without any consultation to the wider local membership or the communities who are impacted by the removal of the only consolidated hub across the whole of Kerrier district," she said.
Mr Harris denied this was the case.
"You have been kept aware of what is going on," he told Ms Jenkin.
"If you want to come back with comments then please do so and we will listen."
The building is understood to have a rateable value of £275,000.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk