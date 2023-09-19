Devon and Cornwall hosepipe ban set to be lifted
- Published
Hosepipe bans across Cornwall and Devon will be lifted on 25 September, South West Water (SWW) has revealed.
The utility said "all restrictions", many of which came into force in August 2022, were being lifted after recent rain and reviews of reservoir levels.
It said Roadford Reservoir was at 53% storage, up 10% from this time last year, and Colliford Reservoir was at 52% storage, up 28% from last year.
It added it would still "closely monitor water resources".
"We want to thank all of our customers, visitors and businesses in conserving water," SWW said.
