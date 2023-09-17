Cornwall Air Ambulance has busiest August in five years
Cornwall Air Ambulance had its busiest August in five years this year, the charity's CEO has said.
The service flew more than 140 missions throughout the month.
CEO Tim Bunting said the poor unseasonal weather had caused an increase in calls and crews had responded to more road traffic incidents.
Cornwall Air Ambulance has responded to more than 32,000 emergencies since the charity was founded in 1987.
Speaking to BBC Radio Cornwall, Mr Bunting said: "Normally, we'd expect to be a bit busier during the summer, but not as busy as that, so exceptionally busy, and coupled with as I said the weather challenges.
"I think when you have you know rain and strong winds, then that's going to create conditions which people might have more accidents, you know if they're walking on cliff paths etc."
