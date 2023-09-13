Cornwall residents could see council tax rise of almost 5%
Residents in Cornwall could face a council tax rise of almost 5% for the second year running.
Cornwall Council has approved the move in its draft budget for 2024/2025.
If given the ultimate go-ahead, it would be the second consecutive year it has voted to increase council tax by 4.99%, as it seeks to save £29m next year and £45m by 2027/28.
For Band D householders it means an increase of almost £89 a year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said the draft plan was "balanced" but had been developed amid a "challenging economic environment and high levels of inflation combined with an increased demand for council services".
'Not taken lightly'
Councillor David Harris, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resources, said: "This is not a decision that has been taken easily as we are fully aware of the impact that increasing council tax has on our residents, particularly during a cost of living crisis.
"That is why we are making every effort to highlight and offer additional financial support for those who need it most through our Council Tax Support Scheme, as well as other ways of accessing and acquiring help."
A 4.99% increase would see a Band D property rise to £1,892.75 for the Cornwall Council element of the charge.
The average council now faces a £33m ($42m) predicted deficit by 2025-26 - a rise of 60% from £20m two years ago.
