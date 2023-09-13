Shipbuilder chosen for Isles of Scilly ferry fleet
A shipbuilder has been chosen to construct new vessels to service the Isles of Scilly.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group announced Piriou will lead work on the new passenger ferry Scillonian IV and a cargo vessel.
The privately-funded project is set to cost £42m and it is hoped the vessels will both be in service by 2026.
Stuart Reid, the group's CEO, said the partnership was an "important milestone" for the programme.
"The project team was unanimous in its decision to appoint Piriou as its preferred shipyard on the basis of experience, technical expertise in delivering specialist ferries and competitiveness," he added.
The 236ft (72m) Scillonian IV passenger ferry will carry 600 passengers - an increase of 115 passengers on the existing Scillonian III, which is 46 years old.
A 148ft (45m) cargo vessel is expected to include more space for chilled and frozen goods.
A second cargo vessel will have 50% more capacity than the existing inter-island ferry and allow for faster journeys between St Mary's and the other islands, the group said.
