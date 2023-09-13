Cornwall Fire Service 'inadequate' over diversity
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) has been told its performance is "inadequate" in one key area and "requires improvement" in six others.
Government inspectors said there was particular concern around how the service ensured fairness and promoted diversity.
The report said some improvements had been made since the last inspection in 2021.
However, it added that "other areas have deteriorated or are unchanged."
"The service hasn't made enough progress in providing suitable, gender-appropriate, welfare facilities for its staff at its fire stations." said HM Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Wendy Williams.
"We also found several other areas where progress wasn't as expected, including in how it manages and looks after its people.
"We recognise the service has faced challenges over recent years and there is a clear commitment from staff and senior leaders to improve."
Ms Williams said Inspectors will revisit CFRS within six months to review its improvement plans.
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services found that CFRS performance "requires improvement" in the following areas:
- Preventing fire and risk
- Responding to major incidents
- Best use of resources
- Future affordability
- Right people, right skills
- Managing performance and developing leaders
Performance was "inadequate" in the following area:
- Promoting fairness and diversity
Cornwall's Chief Fire Officer Kathryn Billing has welcomed the latest inspection and has vowed to tackle the areas criticised in the Inspector's report.
She said: "We are accelerating our culture reform work to ensure our people and our service is valued, respected and the best it can be for Cornwall.
"We are incredibly proud of our fire service, but we also recognise that there are areas where further improvements are needed, and we are committed to addressing those issues."
