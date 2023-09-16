Public consulted on Isles of Scilly walking and cycling plan
People will be asked their views on plans to make it easier to walk and cycle on the Isles of Scilly.
Coastal paths, pavements and a school lane, known as the Dump Path, all need work, said councillor Steve Sims, lead member for highways and transport.
The draft of the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan will be subject to a four-week public consultation.
Mr Sims said the consultation was expected to start in the autumn.
'Alternative to driving'
In the draft version of the plan, Mr Sims said: "Over the years the number of motor vehicles on the island has increased - slowly, but definitely.
"Over 2,000 cars - almost one per person - are now present on an island [St Mary's] that is only 2.5 miles (4km) long, a distance that is certainly walkable and easily cycled.
"Our aim is to make active travel - together with other measures, including our island-wide car sharing initiative - a more attractive alternative to driving and to encourage residents to scrap and then not replace their vehicles.
"This plan sets out a range of infrastructure initiatives to increase walking and cycling, and includes a short section discussing ways of increasing bus services to operate year-round and particularly for school journeys which, despite very high levels of walking and cycling, are a major generator of car travel demand."
Mr Sims told the BBC: "On the coastal paths, unless you're able you can't use them. The school lane, is our busiest road on the island, and needs work.
"We also really need to address our pavements, people struggle with pushchairs and drag-along suitcases."
He said all islanders would be able to contribute to the consultation and a visitor element might also be included.