Three people injured after stabbings in Torpoint
Three people were injured after being stabbed on Sunday morning, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called at 11:30 BST to a property in Torpoint, Cornwall.
A teenage boy and a man in his 70s were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and a woman in her 60s was also injured.
A 20-year-old man from Torpoint has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police said the injured woman did not require hospital treatment and the men's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Det Insp Ian Jolliff said: "All parties are believed to be known to each other and we are treating this as a contained and isolated incident.
"We are not seeking anyone else in connection to this matter.
"Emergency services still remain in their area whilst inquiries are ongoing."