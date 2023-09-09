Edward Hain Centre in St Ives holds open days
- Published
The descendants of a man who set up a community hospital have been in St Ives to celebrate the building reopening.
The Edward Hain Hospital opened in 1920 in memory of Sir Edward Hain's son, also Edward, who died in World War One.
The hospital was closed in 2020, but the community raised more than £1m to allow the building to reopen as the Edward Hain Centre.
It will provide a range of health and wellbeing services and is holding open days on Saturday and Sunday.
Kit Hain-Grindstaff, great-granddaughter of Sir Edward Hain, said: "I just feel so blown away by the commitment of the friends and the people of St Ives, what it means to people and the family story. It is joyful."
She attended the open day, along with other family members.
Sunday's open day, to be held at the centre between 12:00 and 16:00 BST, will also feature an art show and live music.
Ms Hain-Grindstaff said: "Our hope is that it will provide healthcare across the board for every age and every ailment, that different providers will come in."