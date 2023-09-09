Surfers praised for helping Cornwall swimmer rescue
- Published
Two surfers have been praised after helping to rescue a struggling swimmer caught in a rip current in Cornwall.
The woman and two others got into difficulties at Sharrow Point near Whitsand Bay on Friday evening.
Two of them made it back to shore while the surfers kept the woman afloat until three RNLI lifeboats arrived.
Plymouth lifeboat crew member Neil Humphrey said: "A big thank you to the two surfers who assisted keeping her afloat until help arrived."
He also thanked the Plymouth and Tamar Coastguard rescue teams who supported the woman's family who were watching from the beach.
The casualty was described as "cold and shaken" but warmed up on the lifeboat before being taken to hospital as a precaution.
Mr Humphrey said: "We would always recommend you swim at a lifeguarded beach between the red and yellow flags and take a means of calling for help like a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch."