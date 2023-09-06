Cornwall council tax set to rise by nearly 5% by 2024/25

Council tax in Cornwall is set to rise by almost 5% for the second year in a row.

The increase of 4.99% is the maximum allowed by the government without the need for a referendum.

Cornwall Council's cabinet is due to vote on the rise when it meets next week to discuss draft budget proposals, which have to achieve savings of £29m next year.

The authority has to make further savings of £45m by 2027/28.

The council has cited continuing financial pressures as a result of global events and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The plans include "new efficiency measures" and income generation worth £11m on top of measures worth £18m already planned for 2024/25. Under the draft proposals council tax would rise by 2.99% which, in addition to the government's 2% levy for social care, would see a total increase of 4.99%.

The Conservative leader of Cornwall Council said it would "never say no to more" funding

The Conservative leader of Cornwall Council, Linda Taylor, told BBC Radio Cornwall the council was in a "very good improving position" but that it would "never say no to more" funding.

Council tax currently stands at £1,480.92 for Band A, £1,727.75 for Band B, £1,974.57 for Band C, £2,221.39 for Band D and £2,715.03 for Band E.

The total increase of 4.99% would see the council's share of bills for a Band D property rise from £1,802.79 to £1,992.75 for 2024/25 - the equivalent of an extra £1.73 a week.

The cabinet meeting takes place on 13 September.

