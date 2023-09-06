Cornwall council tax set to rise by nearly 5% by 2024/25
Council tax in Cornwall is set to rise by almost 5% for the second year in a row.
The increase of 4.99% is the maximum allowed by the government without the need for a referendum.
Cornwall Council's cabinet is due to vote on the rise when it meets next week to discuss draft budget proposals, which have to achieve savings of £29m next year.
The authority has to make further savings of £45m by 2027/28.
The council has cited continuing financial pressures as a result of global events and the impact of the Covid pandemic.
The plans include "new efficiency measures" and income generation worth £11m on top of measures worth £18m already planned for 2024/25. Under the draft proposals council tax would rise by 2.99% which, in addition to the government's 2% levy for social care, would see a total increase of 4.99%.
The Conservative leader of Cornwall Council, Linda Taylor, told BBC Radio Cornwall the council was in a "very good improving position" but that it would "never say no to more" funding.
Council tax currently stands at £1,480.92 for Band A, £1,727.75 for Band B, £1,974.57 for Band C, £2,221.39 for Band D and £2,715.03 for Band E.
The total increase of 4.99% would see the council's share of bills for a Band D property rise from £1,802.79 to £1,992.75 for 2024/25 - the equivalent of an extra £1.73 a week.
The cabinet meeting takes place on 13 September.
