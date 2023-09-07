Get blood pressure checked, Cornwall NHS urges
Anyone at risk of high blood pressure is being urged to get it checked by the NHS in Cornwall.
NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) said it was working with partners such as Cornwall Council on a year-long campaign.
It is hoped 10,000 extra people will come forward to get checked.
The condition causes two thirds of strokes and almost half of all heart attacks yet is one of the "most preventable and treatable conditions".
The board said more than 6m people in the UK have high blood pressure but many are not aware as it rarely has noticeable symptoms.
Free checks are being offered before the Cornish Pirates' rugby match on Friday (8 September) against Bath.
Simon Edwards, the Pirates' head physiotherapist, said: "Older men in the 40 to 74 age range are one of the biggest undiagnosed groups for high blood pressure.
"That struck a chord."
He said: "If people get checked and take action we could prevent 503 heart attacks and 749 strokes across the South West."
Chris Reid, Chief Medical Officer at the ICB, said: "In the coming year, across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly we hope to reach more than 10,000 people.
"We want to record their blood pressure reading and, if it is high, help them with the most suitable ways to reduce it."
Rachel Wigglesworth, Director of Public Health, said it would be done as part of the free NHS Health Check.
She said: "I encourage everyone to take up the offer of this check at their GP surgery if invited.
"It takes a matter of minutes and it might just save your life."