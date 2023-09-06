New bridge over A30 in Cornwall revealed to public
A new bridge for cyclists, walkers and horse riders across a busy dual carriageway is starting to take shape.
The Chiverton Bridge will straddle the A30 south of Chiverton Cross as a key part of new trails being created in Cornwall.
The bridge will form a part of the Saints Trail between St Agnes and Threemilestone on the edge of Truro.
Cornwall Council said work on constructing the bridge was ongoing and it was due to open in December 2023.
A separate part of the Saints Trail scheme between Perranporth and Goonhavern opened in April.
Much of the Saints Trail project was scrapped in February 2022 due to funding problems, with the section between St Agnes and Threemilestone the only one to remain in its original form.
