Health boss warns over Covid-19 in Cornwall
- Published
A health boss in Cornwall has warned people to be more cautious as reports of Covid-19 cases increase.
Dr Ruth Goldstein, assistant director of public health at Cornwall Council, said figures were unavailable as official testing was not taking place.
But she said "everybody seems to know somebody who's got Covid-like symptoms".
Dr Goldstein said there were some simple actions everybody could take to reduce their chances of becoming ill.
"If you feel unwell with a cough and cold and a high temperature or a headache - any of those symptoms - then please don't go out and about," she said.
"Please stay at home and recover. Stay warm, stay dry, rest up and you'll get better so much quicker than if you try and continue working or going out and about."
Dr Goldstein advised against going to crowded places and said people should wash their hands thoroughly and regularly consider wearing a mask.