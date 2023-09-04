Work under way on new electronic patient records in Cornwall
A health trust is helping develop a new electronic patient record (EPR) system to provide "smoother and safer care", bosses say.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) said the system would replace paper records and some digital systems.
The single platform is to provide an information point for staff, enabling them to spend more time with patients.
Work would be ongoing with clinical teams over 18 months, with a launch expected in spring 2025, managers said.
The trust said the system was being engineered to give clinicians "the most up-to-date patient information, enabling them to spend more time with their patients to provide smoother and safer care".
Chief information officer Kelvyn Hipperson said adopting a single platform would "mean we can provide a more joined up way of working across our hospitals, improving safety, and the way we care".
The RCHT said NHS England was providing £1.9bn to NHS trusts to ensure they all met a "core level of digitisation and have electronic patient record systems in place".