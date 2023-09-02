Gorsedh Kernow ceremony to welcome 29 new bards
- Published
A ceremony will see 29 new bards swear allegiance to Cornwall as a Celtic nation later.
They will join about 500 members of the College of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow.
The group was established in 1928 to celebrate and promote Cornwall's distinctive Celtic culture.
The ceremony, at Prideaux Place in Padstow, will "welcome those whose work reflects both traditional and modern aspects of our Cornish culture", said Grand Bard of Cornwall, Pol Hodge.
"Several new bards are involved with Cornish dance and with traditional and choral music," he said.
"Others are actors and performers who are working with Cornwall's prominent and innovative theatre companies and showcasing their expertise on stage and film, both locally and internationally.
"Some are honoured for their work with Cornish cultural events and with the Old Cornwall Society who work to maintain our traditions and extend our knowledge of them."
He said others worked with "Cornish institutions such as the Cornish Gig Association, Porthcurno Cable and Wireless Museum... while a number are honoured for their knowledge of and work with the Cornish language".
"All are important to Cornwall and we are very glad to welcome them this year," he added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk