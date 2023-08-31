Jethro fans asked to help with statue location
Fans of Cornish comedian Jethro are being asked to make suggestions for where a statue of him should be placed.
Following his death in 2021 supporters raised £17,000 to commission Wadebridge sculptor Richard Austin to create a bronze likeness.
The life-size statue, showing him smiling in his familiar performing stance has now been completed.
Mr Austin said one of the reasons he accepted the commission was because it was "going to be in Cornwall".
Location suggestions for the statue include Camborne train station, in reference to one of Jethro's best known gags that has the punchline "the train don't stop Camborne Wednesday's".
His family said the tribute will also serve as a poignant reminder of the off-stage Jethro.
Jesse Rowe, Jethro's son, said: "The boys in west Cornwall all knew him from down the mines and playing the rugby and that was the way they knew him more than the comedy.
"They loved him for the way he was as a person, not as a comedian."
Stacey Rowe, Jethro's daughter-in-law added: "If Jeff was here he would be so touched how everyone thought of him to donate all this."
Rebel Dean, singer and Jethro's friend, added: "There's lots of stories where he's helped, especially Cornish and south western, entertainers - especially comedians and things like that."
Born in St Buryan, Cornwall, Jethro's popularity as a comedian grew during the 1980s and he made his first national appearance on the Des O'Connor show in 1990.
He later said that performance gave him a national profile and it led to other TV appearances and stage shows across the UK.
In 2001, he appeared on the Royal Variety Show and went on to become one of the biggest stars from Cornwall.
Jethro stopped touring in 2020 after more than 50 years on the road.
