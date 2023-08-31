Truro homeless accommodation ready for residents
- Published
A new homeless accommodation facility in Truro is to take in its first residents.
The newly-renovated Chough House - a former council building - will provide local homeless people, or those are at risk of homelessness, with a safe place to stay, project bosses said.
The Somewhere Safe to Stay hub will provide nine single-occupancy rooms.
Residents are expected to stay for between three and 10 days, before moving on to longer-term accommodation.
It replaces the "roving" Somewhere Safe to Stay hub that previously operated in Cornwall.
Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing, said the building on River Street was a "fantastic project which will play a key role in reducing homelessness".
He said: "Not only will it provide people who have been sleeping rough with a safe place to stay and support them on their path to permanent accommodation, it will also bring a vacant building back into a meaningful use for the local community. "
A team of seven people would be supporting residents, the council said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.