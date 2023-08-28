Chris Parry: Parents of killed aid worker arrive in Ukraine
The family of a man killed in Ukraine as he helped to rescue civilians has arrived in the country to deliver aid.
Chris Parry, 28, from Truro, died alongside fellow volunteer Andrew Bagshaw in January.
Mr Parry's mother, father and sister crossed the border into Ukraine earlier after setting off in an aid convoy from Cornwall on Saturday.
The group is delivering aid to help with humanitarian work in the country, invaded by Russia in February 2022.
The family is in a four-vehicle convoy of volunteers from the group Driving Ukraine, which is carrying medical supplies and generators to Ukraine.
Their destination is Lviv in the west of Ukraine, where the vehicles will be handed over to aid workers.
Mr Parry's mother Christine told BBC Radio Cornwall: "Driving into Poland yesterday I did feel quite emotional because I thought 'am I literally following the footsteps of Chris?'
"I'm constantly thinking of him and what it was like for him at the start of the war.
"It must have been complete chaos."
She added: "The journey has been incredible, a complete and utter whirlwind.
"It's full-on, we have been driving for two full days now."
Mr Parry and Mr Bagshaw were believed to be attempting to rescue a woman in Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell.
Mr Parry had spent months rescuing people trapped on the front line and bringing them to safety.
His father Rob made a visit to Ukraine at the end of July and has returned with his wife and their daughter, Kate.
