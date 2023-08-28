Tintagel: Arrest after five hit by car near primary school
A man has been arrested after a group of five pedestrians were struck by a car that mounted a pavement near a primary school.
The five were on a pavement close to Tintagel Primary School on the B3263 in Cornwall, when they were hit by a Mazda MX-5 at about 23:50 BST on Sunday.
They were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The car driver, 22, who was unhurt, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He is currently in custody, Devon & Cornwall Police said.
The force has not detailed the ages or gender of those injured.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage, to come forward.
