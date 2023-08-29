Extra £9.1m given to council to repair Cornwall's roads
An extra £9.1m will be invested in maintaining and repairing Cornwall's roads, the council has said.
Cornwall Council invests about £40m a year maintaining and improving 7,250km (4,530m) of the region's road network.
The extra capital funding meant an additional 50 miles (78km) of roads could be resurfaced.
Richard Pears, Conservative councillor for Mount Charles and Poltair, said it was "vital for our residents in keeping communities connected".
Specific extra funding of £5m from the Department for Transport had also been given to deal with and repair potholes, the council said.
Mr Pears added: "We repaired 23,665 potholes last year and we all recognise that prevention is better than cure and that the most effective way to deal with potholes is to prevent them from happening in the first place.
"Resources will also be prioritised to deal with an increase in potholes that have formed on our roads due to the poor weather over the winter which plays a big part in their formation."
