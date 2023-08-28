Environment activists let down 4x4s' tyres in Falmouth
- Published
A number of 4x4 vehicles have had their tyres deflated by environmental activists in the Falmouth area.
Notes left on the vehicles said: "We have deflated one or more of your tyres" and urged owners not to "take it personally".
The notes added: "It's not you. It's your car. SUVs are a disaster for our climate".
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were investigating "multiple reports" of tyres being deflated.
Graham Johnson, manager of Falmouth Tyres, said he had received five phone calls after the attacks in residential streets on Wednesday.
Two of the people who called were German and Italian holidaymakers.
Mr Johnson also said one of the victims, who had mobility issues, had been due to take his wife to a hospital appointment and had been "heartbroken" by the attack.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police have received multiple reports of car tyres having been deflated in residential streets in Falmouth overnight. Enquiries continue."