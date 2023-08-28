Torbay: Fostering team taking inclusive message to Pride
A Devon council team is gearing up for a day out to spread the message of fostering at Torbay Pride.
Torbay Council said its fostering team would be on hand to answer any questions people might have about fostering or adopting a child in need.
Officials said they wanted to make it clear that anyone could foster, regardless of their background, gender or sexual orientation.
Torbay Pride will take place on 2 September at Torre Abbey Meadows.
Children's services head Nick Bye said: "Providing a safe and loving foster home is one of the best gifts you can give to a cared for child, but many of our foster carers have also described fostering as a privilege.
"It's important to remind everyone that the most important thing if you want to become a foster carer is you want to support, love and provide some of our most vulnerable children with a safe home environment."
