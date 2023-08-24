Family moves back home two years after fire
A mother has said it feels "amazing" to move back home after her house was severely damaged by fire two years ago.
Heather Thompson's house in Rock was completely gutted in May 2021 and most of the family's belongings were lost.
She has been living in temporary accommodation with her four daughters since then but they have now returned after a "bad couple of years".
Cornwall Council has just completed the rebuild and she said it was "amazing" and "so nice to be back" in her home.
The family was initially told it would take six months for the work to be done but delays were caused by fire investigations and issues with asbestos in the garden.
She said: "By the end of the two years it was getting a bit fraught in the small house.
"Me and Penny were sleeping on the sofa for a year so to finally be able to come back in... it just feels like the end of a bad couple of years.
"I said to the girls once we are back in we can move on from it - we can relax again."
Nearly all of their possessions were lost in the fire, including special blankets that each of the girls had that "they really loved".
She said: "There were other things as well that you can't replace.
"I have got four daughters but I also lost five babies and I had scans that were the only memory I had.
"Things you can't replace that you wouldn't look at every day but you knew you had."
After the fire a Crowdfunder was set up by Ms Thompson's sister and a friend.
It raised more than £6,000 and members of the community also donated items to the family.
Ms Thompson said: "There was nothing salvageable from it but we were really lucky that the whole community came round.
"All the kids from the school donated, whether it was clothes, toys, everything we could have needed.
"We even got help with food and things like that - it was just amazing. "