Coach fire closes section of the A30 in Cornwall
A coach fire has closed a section of the A30 in Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the coach fire near Altarnun, between Bodmin and Launceston, at about 12:10 BST on Tuesday.
Firefighters said the coach had been evacuated.
The service said the westbound lanes on the A30 had been closed for emergency services to deal with the incident.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were assisting with the road closure.
National Highways said there was about two miles of congestion near the scene.
