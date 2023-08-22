Cornwall's Shelterbox set to roll out more Ukraine aid
- Published
Cornwall-based charity ShelterBox is to roll out its latest phase of aid to Ukraine.
The charity is working with its partner agency on the ground and now has teams in nearly every region of the country.
It has been 18 months since the war in Ukraine began and ShelterBox has had to adapt the aid it provides over time.
People living in the east and parts of the south have been under intense fire and need help making emergency repairs, it says.
The charity says aid now includes equipment needed to enable quick repairs to homes caused by bomb damage, including tarpaulins and timber to help fix damaged roofs, seal windows and doors, keep the heat in and make homes watertight.
"We are providing a very light shelter repair kit, deliberately designed to patch up windows that have been damaged by blasts," said Rachel Harvey, the Ukraine programme manager for ShelterBox.
"So not necessarily a direct hit, just the shockwave of the blast can just knock all the glass out of a window."
The charity says that the first year of the war alone has left 18m people in Ukraine in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.
