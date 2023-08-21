Redruth's Clijah Croft Playing Fields safeguarded with lease
One of Cornwall's biggest public playing fields has been safeguarded after a new lease agreement was signed, Cornwall Council says.
Redruth United Football Club (RUFC) is taking on managing Clijah Croft Playing Fields in Redruth from the council.
The council said it would invest £50,000 over the next five years to support maintenance and business plans.
The 16-acre (6.5-hectare) site includes four grassed senior football pitches, a junior pitch and a changing room.
RUFC said they held a celebratory and fundraising event at the fields on Sunday, to mark the signing of the lease.
Andrew Bishop, chairman of RUFC's company CIC, said the aim was to "improve the site, with better playing surfaces as well as a new modern community hub".
He said: "We're putting together a business plan to take Redruth United Football Club to the next level of football, and I'm excited about the club's future which is underpinned by the new lease."
Carol Mould, the council's portfolio holder for neighbourhoods, said: "The transfer of responsibility for managing the space is exactly what we as a council are committed to deliver.
"We are pleased to be facilitating the town's football club the opportunity to improve this important space, and to grow as a sporting organisation."
