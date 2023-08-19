Tall ships: Falmouth races celebrate first circumnavigation of the world
A fleet of tall ships are taking part in a series of races to celebrate the first circumnavigation of the world.
Organisers said the start off the Cornish coast at Falmouth was "at least five miles out to sea" and advised that it would not be visible from the shore.
The Tall Ships Races Magellan Elcano event celebrates the achievement of Ferdinand Magellan and Sebastián Elcano, more than 500 years ago.
Plans have been disrupted by heavy winds and rain on Friday.
"Unlike a traditional physical race start, which sees the tall ships fleet cross a start line between two vessels, a virtual race start provides set co-ordinates for ships to pass and begin the race," a spokesperson said.
"With co-ordinates set, the fleet are then given a window of time to start, which can normally be between four and 12 hours."
All the ships can be followed via a satellite tracker.
The virtual race start is only introduced when a physical race start line is not possible.
Other race legs are taking place in A Coruña and Cádiz in Spain and Lisbon in Portugal.
Friday afternoon's planned parade of sail in Falmouth was cancelled because of weather conditions.
It would have seen hundreds of boats escorting the ships along the coast past Pendennis headland and local beaches.
It is the sixth time the town has hosted the Tall Ships Race, featuring live music, dancing, parades and stalls throughout the week, with thousands of people queuing to tour the ships at the docks.
