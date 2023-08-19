Storm Betty causes disruption in Cornwall and Devon
Strong winds battered parts of Cornwall and Devon as Storm Betty struck, leading to multiple coastguard call-outs on Friday night.
The UK Coastguard dealt with 20 incidents, including a boat that ran onto rocks and sank near Mevagissey after a man onboard was rescued.
A sailing boat also had to be towed to safety off north Devon by a lifeboat.
There were also reports of flooding and trees blocking roads, while marquees were displaced at a steam engine rally.
It follows disruption to the Tall Ships Races Magellan Elcano events on Friday.
Cancellations were made after a yellow weather warning in the region was issued and in force until midday.
Will Bond, from the UK Coastguard, told the BBC it had been "very very busy" over the past 24 hours.
"A lot of it was weather-related, vessels getting into difficulty because of the weather conditions," he added.
The small pleasure craft with one person on board was blown onto rocks off East Portholland, near Mevagissey.
A paramedic from a rescue helicopter checked the crewman over and the Mevagissey and Portscatho Coastguard rescue teams and the Falmouth lifeboat were also called in.
The boat sank on the high tide after the man had been rescued, they said.
Mayday call
A spokesperson for the Mevagissey team said: "The conditions were terrible and strong winds had torn through the area.
"Many of the team had to seek alternative routes after encountering flooding or trees blocking roads."
The coastguard said the Appledore Lifeboat, a lifeboat from Angle in Pembrokeshire and a coastguard rescue helicopter were also tasked to help a sailing vessel which declared a mayday off Lundy Island, north Devon.
It was towed by the Angle Lifeboat to Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire.
Disruption was reported on Friday night ahead of the West of England Stem Engine Society Rally in Stithians on Saturday.
Sam Eastman, event secretary said: "The wind did quite a bit of damage to our marquees and people lost gazebos, but we've patched it up, we've made it safe and the show goes on".
