Man winched from Bedruthan Steps after getting stuck
- Published
A man was winched to safety from a coastal cliff after becoming stuck, Padstow Coastguard has said.
A spokesperson said they had received reports of a man who had climbed to the top and was then "unable to descend".
The coastguard attended the scene at Red Cove Island's Bedruthan Steps, near Padstow, Cornwall, at about 15:57 BST on Thursday.
Teams from the RNLI and coastguard rescued the man who "was deemed fit and well and reunited with his family".
Emergency services have urged the public to "not attempt to climb cliffs or rock stacks".
The coastguard spokesperson added: "If you see someone in danger at the coast, on the beach, or in the sea, call 999 and ask for the coastguard."
