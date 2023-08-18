Penzance firefighter who died in Blitz remembered
A plaque commemorating the sacrifice of a firefighter who died during a German bombing raid is to be unveiled in Cornwall.
Jack Michell died aged 36 on 8 June 1941 as he responded to a severe raid on Penzance that also claimed the lives of seven others.
He died on St James Street after a German bomb with a delayed fuse exploded.
The red plaque is being presented by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).
The organisation said Mr Michell had worked for three days in Plymouth, which had also been heavily bombed, and he was supposed to have the day off upon returning to Penzance.
He instead "answered the call to protect his town", the FBU said.
David Carlisle, a retired station commander at Penzance, said Mr Michell's grave was discovered by firefighters two years ago.
He said he researched Mr Michell's story through newspaper clippings and conversations with relatives.
'Not forgotten'
"It's often easy to overlook the fact that the aftermath of incidents can sometimes be as dramatic and traumatic as the incident itself," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"We're all too aware what Jack and his colleagues would have faced that evening."
Mr Carlisle said Penzance firefighters now held an annual service for Mr Michell to ensure his sacrifice was not forgotten.
"Regrettably and sadly, his death... was perhaps forgotten in the community," he said.
"I'm pleased that is no longer the case."
