Truro road-narrowing work restarts after safety analysis
- Published
Narrowing work on a busy road to make way for a new cycleway and footpath in Cornwall has recommenced.
Cornwall Council halted work on Truro's Newham Road after opponents raised concerns the road would become unsafe.
The council said it decided to recommence work, suspended in May, after discussions with Newham Business Improvement District (BID).
It said a revised design "balances the needs of all users" of the wider Truro Loops car-free connections network.
"This decision has been made having full regard to the concerns raised by the Newham BID regarding the width of the road," the authority said.
"The council has conducted further detailed safety analysis to produce a revised scheme design that retains the important walking and cycling objectives of the scheme whilst also ensuring a road width that enables the safe passage of vehicular traffic."
Newham BID has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk