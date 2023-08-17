Killiow House holiday lodges could house NHS staff
- Published
A country estate in Cornwall is seeking permission to change the use of its holiday lodges into temporary winter homes for NHS workers.
Killiow House says it could accommodate up to 45 members of NHS staff if Cornwall Council backs the move.
The estate says it would generate vital income after the combined impact of Covid and the cost of living crisis forced it to close its golf course.
The Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske, Truro, is three miles away.
Killiow was previously granted permission to build 20 lodges, on the basis the development would "significantly improve" income for its ailing golf business, which it says has also suffered from the impact of Airbnb-style short-term letting in the area.
But, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, a condition of the approval restricts the business from allowing short-term winter lettings, in the 10 lodges it has in operation.
A supporting statement for Killiow's application says: "All 10 of our lodges stand to be closed this coming winter and if that happens the annual income from the lodges will be completely unviable.
"We have been asked to make our lodges exclusively available for temporary NHS staff accommodation purposes for this and future winter periods.
"This would make up to 30 double bedrooms available for safe and secure key medical staff accommodation whilst at the same time enabling us to heat and maintain the fabric of our buildings over the winter months ahead."
The application is awaiting a decision.