Bodmin: Boy denies murder of Lucas Underwood
A boy accused of murdering 18-year-old Lucas Underwood in Cornwall has pleaded not guilty.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murdering Lucas on 23 July.
Lucas suffered a serious injury and died in a hospital car park a short time after an altercation at a property on Wallace Road in Bodmin, police said.
The defendant entered a not guilty plea during an appearance at Exeter Crown Court and remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at another hearing in November ahead of a trial which is expected to take place next January.
The court heard three other people have been arrested in connection with the case and bailed until October.
