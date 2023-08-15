New Perranporth secondary school opening delayed by a year
A new secondary school planned for Cornwall's north coast has had its opening date put back by a year.
The school in Perranporth had been expected to open in September 2025, but the date has moved to September 2026.
The capacity has also been reduced from 1,350 pupils to 1,050, the Department for Education (DfE) said.
The changes are the "result of local planning considerations for pupil places in relation to local demographics", it said.
The school will provide places for children from communities including St Agnes, Perranporth, Goonhavern and Cubert areas.
The government said it decided to defer the opening earlier in 2023 but did not make an announcement.
Cornwall Council previously said the new school would "create capacity in the Newquay and Truro secondary schools to meet the growing demands in those areas, including from the new Langarth Garden Village".
A site considered potentially suitable has been identified near Liskey Hill, subject to planning permission.
No planning application has been submitted to Cornwall Council and a contractor has not yet been announced.
The school is being delivered by the DfE as part of its Wave 14 Free School Programme, and will be run by the Truro and Penwith Academy Trust.
The trust runs 29 infant, primary and secondary schools across Cornwall including in Perranporth, Mithian and Blackwater.
The DfE said the project had "not been cancelled".
MP for the area, Cherilyn Mackrory previously said in May 2022 she was "delighted to confirm that the school will be open in September 2025" and it was "huge news for local families".
She has been contacted for comment regarding the delay.
