Rare bird of prey breeds at Cornwall reserve
A rare bird of prey has bred at a reserve in Cornwall.
Cornwall Birds (CBWPS) confirmed a pair of marsh harriers had raised three young birds at Walmsley Sanctuary reserve.
The charity said it was the first breeding record of the species for north Cornwall.
CBWPS said it withheld records from visitors during the summer months "in a bid to minimise disturbance" whilst they settled and nestled.
