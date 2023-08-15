Rare bird of prey breeds at Cornwall reserve

Marsh harrier flyingAdrian Langdon
A charity says it is the first breeding record of marsh harriers for north Cornwall

A rare bird of prey has bred at a reserve in Cornwall.

Cornwall Birds (CBWPS) confirmed a pair of marsh harriers had raised three young birds at Walmsley Sanctuary reserve.

The charity said it was the first breeding record of the species for north Cornwall.

CBWPS said it withheld records from visitors during the summer months "in a bid to minimise disturbance" whilst they settled and nestled.

Adrian Langdon
The marsh harrier is a rare bird of prey

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.