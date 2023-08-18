Bude residents urged to join town's climate jury
Residents of a town in Cornwall are being sent letters inviting them to apply to be part of a climate jury.
The scheme in and around Bude will help shape changes the community makes in its approach to climate change.
Last year, Bude and 10 surrounding parishes were awarded £2m from the National Lottery's climate action fund.
Forty residents will be chosen to be on the jury that will hold meetings through the autumn.
The county is likely to see some of the most significant sea level rises in the UK, Cornwall Council has said.
'Fantastic opportunity'
Jurors will listen to experts and discuss what they learn in depth over three weekends in September and November.
Their decisions will be based around answers to the question, "How can we respond to a changing climate, including sea level rise, to support our community to thrive?".
Cal Irish, from the Bude Climate Partnership, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the Bude area to have its say in responding to climate change and sea level rise."
The partnership is made up of the town council, the tourism board and various environmental groups.
The Environment Agency has developed a set of photo-realistic visualisations illustrating how the Bude shoreline could change as a result of sea level rise, if no action is taken.
