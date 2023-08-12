Trust's bid to expand habitat for rare bee in Cornwall
A charity in Cornwall is hoping to extend a nature reserve which is home to one of the UK's rarest bees.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust aims to buy 53 acres of land next to its existing Bartinney Nature Reserve, on Cornwall's Pen-With peninsula.
If successful the appeal would enable the trust to restore the lowland heathland, it said.
It would also boost the population of wildlife, including the Tormentil nomad bee, a charity spokesman added.
Bartinney is known as "one of the few remaining strongholds" for the species.
The restoration of the site, which the trust said was currently covered in bracken and bramble, would benefit other rare species such as adders and nightjars.
'Huge win for wildlife'
Callum Deveney, head of nature reserves at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: "Bartinney is a special place.
"The colours of the heathers and gorse can be breath-taking and, on a clear day, you see the Isles of Scilly.
"The opportunity to increase its size and restore lowland heathland is incredibly exciting.
"In the UK, this globally rare habitat is sadly restricted to parts of Cornwall and a few other locations.
"Adding this land would be a huge win for wildlife, including pollinators and butterflies."
Mr Deveney said lowland heathland, characterised by dwarf shrubs such as heathers and gorses, was "rarer than tropical rainforests".
As a stronghold, Bartinney is home to more than 300 bee species, the trust said.
It is one of only 12 sites in the UK where the Tormentil nomad bee has been recorded.
Having secured a pledge of £85,000 from a major funder, the charity is now hoping the public will help match this amount with an additional £85,000 to secure the land.
