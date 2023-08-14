Tall Ships Race 2023: fleet of tall ships to arrive in Falmouth
- Published
A fleet of tall ships are set to arrive in Cornwall on Monday as part of an international event.
The Tall Ships 2023 event will be hosted in Falmouth for the sixth time, after it was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will take place on 15-18 August with live music, receptions and parades.
About 750 international captain and crew members and 100,000 visitors are expected over the four days.
The Magellan-Elcano race will begin in Falmouth on 18 August with other legs in A Coruña and Cádiz in Spain and Lisbon in Portugal.
About twelve vessels are expected to sail into the town including five Class A square rigged ships.
Ships in attendance will be from countries such as Mexico, Denmark, Poland, Uruguay, Spain and Italy.
The largest of the fleet taking part will be the Polish ship Dar Młodzieży, a three-masted frigate which is one of the largest training sailing ships in the world.
The Class A vessels will be located within A&P Falmouth Docks and ticketed entry into the docks to go onboard will take place on the first three days of the event.
'Delighted'
Kirstie Edwards, Mayor of Falmouth, said she was "delighted" to be welcoming the ships back to the town after nine years.
She said: "Falmouth's beautiful natural harbour and excellent maritime facilities, coupled with our reputation for hosting amazing events, make our town a natural choice for an occasion such as this.
"Add to this, Falmouth's unique mix of cafes, restaurants, pubs, galleries, independent shops and stunning coastline and we have all the ingredients for another memorable Tall Ships event."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk