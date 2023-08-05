Dad with MS can cook for family again thanks to accessible kitchen upgrade
A man from Torpoint is looking forward to cooking for his family again after having a new wheelchair-accessible kitchen installed by a charity.
Former builder Chris Chappell was told he would eventually need a wheelchair when he was diagnosed with a form of spinal multiple sclerosis.
Mr Chappell has used walking aids and a mobility scooter since being diagnosed.
The condition left the father of seven unable to carry out routine tasks - including cooking the Sunday roast.
Construction charity Band of Builders, which helps tradespeople and their families suffering from illness and injury, sent a team of volunteers to install the accessible kitchen at Mr Chappell's home.
In just a week, the group of eight volunteers installed a bespoke kitchen, donated by AKW Medi-Care Limited, with features including a rise-and-fall worktop housing a hob and sink as well as pull down baskets and a pull-out larder which will make it easier for Mr Chappell to use his storage and cupboards.
The kitchen was revealed to the family in an emotional handover attended by many of the volunteers.
'So much easier'
Mr Chappell said he was "so grateful" for the new kitchen, and was looking forward to cooking for his family again.
"I was struggling with the old kitchen so I'm just looking forward to being able to get in there and cook a meal - it'll be a roast with all the trimmings because we've missed having one," he said.
He added: "It's been getting harder and harder and I haven't wanted to do one because it was such a struggle. Now this will make it so much easier."
Mr Chappell, a qualified bricklayer and general builder who was nearing 15 years in the trade, was put in touch with Band of Builders by a fellow Torpoint resident for whom the charity installed a wet room.
Band of Builders operations director Tony Steel said: "It's been a privilege to have helped Chris and his family and know that we've done something to future-proof his home as he inevitably has to rely on a wheelchair.
"The local community has been hugely supportive, and the fact Chris heard about us from another beneficiary just goes to show how word can spread and ultimately help us to help more people."
