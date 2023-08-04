Newquay holiday park pool death raises questions, says father
The father of a five-year-old boy who drowned at a holiday park pool says there are a lot of questions over the circumstances of his son's death.
Robin Caliskan, from Plymouth, died on Monday at the Atlantic Reach Holiday Park, near Newquay, and Devon and Cornwall Police is investigating.
His father Cemal, 35, said he wanted a "full investigation" into the death.
The park said it was "fully cooperating" with police and council health and safety investigators.
Engineer Mr Caliskan said the family went for a swim in the park's indoor pool hours after arriving and pitching their tent for a three-day stay.
The family, Mr Caliskan and Robin, along with his mum Ferzan and Robin's baby brother, were all in the pool.
Somehow Robin became separated from his family for five minutes before a guest saw him floating lifeless in the pool, said Mr Caliskan.
Attempts to revive the boy at the poolside were unsuccessful, he said.
"Robin died in front of our eyes," said Mr Caliskan.
"I feel there are a lot of unanswered questions about why Robin died. I just cannot accept it at all."
Devon and Cornwall Police said a file would be prepared for the coroner.
Mr Caliskan said Robin was "always very happy" and a "quick learner" whose outgoing personality enabled him to make friends easily.
"Everyone loved him, he had lots of friends," he said.
In a statement, Atlantic Reach said it was "absolutely heartbroken" about his death.
"We have been advised that, for legal reasons, it is not appropriate for us to comment at this stage on the circumstances of this tragic accident," it said.
"We are fully cooperating with the investigation that is taking place to establish the facts and it is not appropriate to comment or speculate on that investigation.
"Our thoughts are with Robin's family at this devastating time. We respectfully ask that all those affected are given time and space at this distressing time."
