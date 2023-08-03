Watergate Bay: Fortnum & Mason beach huts damaged in storm
A series of private beach huts in Cornwall that opened only last week have been damaged during a storm.
The huts were installed by luxury retailer Fortnum & Mason at Watergate Bay, near Newquay, with guests offered an "al fresco feast to remember" by chef Emily Scott.
The retailer said the "unexpected storm" at high tide caused "significant but cosmetic damage".
It said it was making repairs and hoped to reopen soon.
The huts cater for up to four guests and cost between £195 to £395 for a two-and-half-hour slot.
Fortnum & Mason said the storm damaged the platform surrounding the huts.
"Due to an unexpected storm during high tide yesterday evening at Watergate Bay, the platform surrounding our Fortnum's Beach Huts has sustained significant but cosmetic damage," it said.
"Before launch, all health and safety measures were approved by an accredited body that has since ensured that the base platform remains structurally intact.
"We are now completing additional checks on the structure and working to correct the cosmetic damage before re-opening to the public as soon as we can."
In promotional material, the retailer says the huts are "inspired by the nostalgia of summers spent on the British coast".
It said they would reopen "hopefully when there is a bit more sunshine".
Ms Scott was contacted for comment.
