Cornwall stroke survivors in project to regain independence
A project to help people living with strokes get back their independence is being piloted in Cornwall.
The collaboration between Cornwall Council's Echo Day Centre in Liskeard and the NHS started on 12 July.
Fifteen patients with impairments such as stroke, brain injury, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease are taking part in a 14-week course.
The aim is to reduce their carer needs, lower their use of NHS services and use more voluntary services.
At present, people living with a long-term neurological condition face up to a three-month wait from being discharged from hospital to getting specialist NHS community rehabilitation, said the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.
And then they may only receive physiotherapy or occupational therapy once a fortnight or less, it added.
The pilot project would enable them to get support more quickly and meet a support worker every week which would "aid rehabilitation, better support carers and for some people, even reduce long-term care needs".
Angela Gibbon, a physiotherapist and one of the developers of the Echo partnership, said the project also aimed to "support people with accessing services amongst the voluntary sector".
Lorna Searle, team leader at the Echo Centre, said: "Our patients are so enthusiastic about the project and have helped us develop the ideas."
The program was be evaluated after 14 weeks and might be extended or replicated in other areas if successful, bosses said.